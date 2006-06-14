Nigerian ethnic Igbo leaders meet over 2007 presidency

LAGOS (AFP) -- Ethnic Igbo leaders from southeast Nigeria gather today in their regional city of Owerri to map out plans on how to capture power in the 2007 presidential vote.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country with some 130 million people, will go to polls between April 7 and 28 2007 in a vote to elect a successor to President Olusegun Obasanjo, a Yoruba from the southwest, at the expiration of his two terms.

Several ethnic groups, including the Igbo, Hausa from the north and the minority people of the oil-rich south-south regions are jostling to present their candidates for the vote.

Summit organizers said the one day Igbo summit with the theme "Ndigbo (Igbo), the Future, and the Presidency 2007" is to map out measures to clinch the highest political office in the land.

In previous elections in 1999 and 2003, the Igbos failed to have a consensus candidate, fielding an array of aspirants that lost woefully to Obasanjo.

Former senate president Pius Anyim said the summit will be attended by all Igbo leaders, including, governors of the five Igbo-speaking states, ministers, legislators, community, opinion and youth leaders across the country and even beyond.

Ethnic Igbos are Nigeria's third largest tribe with some 40 million people, but the region has not occupied the country's highest political seat since the end of a brutal civil war it fought with Nigeria's federal forces between 1967 and 1970.

"We want Nigeria to completely heal the wounds of the past by allowing our son or daughter to be president come 2007," Ogbuefi Tony Azubuike, one of the conveners, told AFP.

"The cries of marginalization, injustice and deprivations are getting louder in the entire Igboland. Nigeria should, in the spirit of justice and fair-play, concede the presidency to us this time around," he said.

But a spokesman for the Igbo separatist group MASSOB (Movement for a Separate State of Biafra) said the summit would be a waste of time.

"We don't believe in any talkshop. It will not achieve anything. The Igbos are not Nigerians. We are Biafrans. In fact, we will not allow any elections in the entire Igboland in 2007," David Chinedu told AFP.

"Nothing can assuage our thirst for sovereignty for our people. The realization of a Republic of Biafra is not negotiable. Not even a gift of the Nigerian presidency," he said.

He said Nigeria has yet to forgive the Igbos for attempting to secede from the rest of the west African country from 1967-1970.

"The Hausas for example, are already talking of taking back power as if it is their birthright. My advice to the Igbo leaders is that they should join forces with MASSOB to realize its dream of a new nation," he said.

MASSOB has demanded that the ethnic Igbo people be allowed to split from the federation and form an independent homeland of its own, a revived Biafra led by former warlord Emeke Odumegwu-Ojukwu before it was brutally crushed in January 1970.

Pro-Biafran activists have stepped up their demands and in recent months have taken a number of provocative steps: holding strikes in eastern cities, staging marches under the Biafran banner and circulating banknotes minted in the short-lived rebel republic.

But Obasanjo, who fought on the victorious federal side against Biafran rebels in Nigeria's civil war, opposes any move to weaken Nigerian unity.

Lagos lawyer Gani Fawehinmi, Obasanjo's opponent, said the emphasis should not be on where a leader comes from but what he can do.

"Nigerian leadership should not be ethnic-determined. The concern should be on programs and policies that can benefit the people, alleviate poverty and build social infrastructures," he said.

"I don't believe in ethnic leadership for Nigeria. What is important is service," Gani added.