FIFA says pitch invaders will be punished

BERLIN (Reuters) - Ruling body FIFA is discussing how it can stop people running on the pitch during World Cup matches and will ensure violators are punished.

"We will do everything to prevent this sort of thing and to punish people who do it," German local organizing committee spokesman Gerd Graus told reporters on Wednesday.

A Croatian fan surprised security forces during Tuesday's game against champions Brazil by leaping over the two-meter wide moat that surrounds the field at the Olympiastadion and running on the pitch.

He was led off by a Croatian player without incident and handed over to police.

More than 100 stewards were in the stadium to prevent fans getting on the pitch and Graus said FIFA was discussing ways to position them better. "Berlin is the toughest stadium for fans to get on to the field so this surprised us," said Graus.

"You have to be incredibly athletic to jump on to the pitch like this guy did."

A spokesman at the Berlin prosecutor's office said the man, who was in custody on Wednesday, faced a fine.

In April, a court in the northern port city of Rostock upheld a fine of 10,000 euros ($12,580) for damages against a streaker who ran on the field at a Hansa Rostock match in 2003.

At the Confederations Cup in Germany last year, four streakers evaded stadium security and ran on the pitch.

Nine of the 12 World Cup venues have barriers to deter streakers and other fans getting on the field.