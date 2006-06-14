Iranian filmmaker planning for “Penalty”

TEHRAN -- Iranian director Ensieh Shah-Hosseini is reading through her screenplay in order to begin preproduction of her new film “Penalty”.

Soccer is the main theme of the film, which is set in Iran during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

“I feel like I am at the World Cup in Germany due to the current football fever and also due to the fact that our national football team is in the event, but I will try my best to begin shooting soon,” Shah-Hosseini told the Mehr News Agency on Tuesday.

“I am one of the diehard fans of Abadan’s Sanat-e Naft squad. I try to express my ideas through the magnetism of football. However, the main message of the film is more important than the sport,” she added.

Shah-Hosseini has directed numerous short films and “Good Night, Commander” (2005) was her feature-length debut.