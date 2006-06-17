Euronext-Deutsche Boerse merger would be uncompetitive: NYSE chief

LONDON (AFP) -- Combining Europe's two biggest bourses would still not create a stock exchange capable of competing on the world stage, the New York Stock Exchange's chief executive said in the British press Saturday.

On June 1 the NYSE and Euronext, which runs the Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon bourses, announced they had agreed to merge, and to create the first transatlantic exchange with a market capitalization of 20 billion dollars (15.5 billion euros) -- the biggest in the world.

Many European leaders and commentators have voiced a preference for a European partner for Euronext rather than a transatlantic alliance.

NYSE chief executive John Thain was asked by the Financial Times business daily whether the planned merger with Euronext would permanently fracture Eurozone capital markets.

"I don't think that a European champion, which is the term that is used a lot, is going to be globally competitive," Thain said.

"The advantage here is we create a global competitor. I think there is still the opportunity for the other European market places to become part of this," he added, explaining why a Euronext merger with its larger competitor in Frankfurt, Deutsche Boerse, would be less attractive.

Thain said that recapturing some of the international listings business from London was a key part of the Euronext-NYSE merger.

Paris-based Euronext has repeatedly snubbed Deutsche Boerse's advances, not least because of the latter's insistence that the headquarters of a combined company would remain in Frankfurt.