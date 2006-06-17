Iran ready to cooperate in construction of oil refineries

TEHRAN -- Oil Minister Kazem Vaziri-Hamaneh told Mehr News Agency on Friday that Iran is prepared to cooperate with foreign companies in setting up refineries, especially for heavy oil.

Iran currently exports all the heavy crude oil extracted from the Surush and Noruz oilfields but would like to refine it in Iran in the future, the oil minister said.

He added that 55,000-60,000 barrels of heavy oil is converted into light oil products every day at the Bandar Abbas Refinery.

Iran and Indonesia signed a $5b deal on May 10 to develop an oil refinery in Java. The refinery would be supplied largely by a minimum of 100,000 bpd of Iranian crude for over 20 years. The 300,000-bpd refinery is due to start production in 2010, with 70% of its product bound for China and other Asian markets.