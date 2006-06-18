Kazakhstan sends its first satellite into space

BAIKONUR COSMODROME, Kazakhstan (Reuters) - Kazakhstan launched its first communications satellite into orbit on Sunday, joining the club of space powers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin joined Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to witness the launch of the unmanned, Russian-built KazSat 1.

The $65 million satellite is part of Nazarbayev's wider plan to raise the profile of his former Soviet republic as a key player in the Central Asian region while maintaining good ties with neighboring Russia.

The cosmodrome was used by the Soviet Union to launch its first Sputnik satellite in 1957.