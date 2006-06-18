Al-Qaeda plot to release deadly gas in New York subways

NEW YORK (AFP) -- Al-Qaeda planned to release poisonous gas in the New York City subways shortly before the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, according to a synopsis of an exclusive book excerpt published Saturday by Time magazine.

Ron Suskind's "The One Percent Doctrine" reveals that the U.S. government was tipped off to the plot by a CIA mole inside the Al-Qaeda cell, which was operating in the United States, the magazine said.

Al-Qaeda terrorists came within 45 days of attacking the New York subway system with a lethal gas similar to that used in Nazi death camps, in the weeks ahead of the U.S.-led invasion in March 2003, it said.

Notwithstanding the CIA intelligence, the plot was stopped only by an order from Osama bin Laden's deputy, Ayman al-Zawahiri, according to Suskind's book.

U.S. intelligence got its first whiff of the plot from data on a laptop computer belonging to a Bahraini jihadist captured in Saudi Arabia early in 2003.

The information contained plans for a gas-dispersal system dubbed "the mubtakkar" (Arabic for device), Time said.

The CIA, fearing that Al-Qaeda had designed a device that would effectively distribute hydrogen-cyanide gas -- which is deadly when inhaled -- built a prototype on the captured design.

The deadly device comprised two separate chambers for sodium cyanide and a stable source of hydrogen, such as hydrochloric acid.

A seal between the two chambers could be broken by a remote trigger, producing the toxic gas for dispersal. "In the world of terrorist weaponry," writes Suskind, "this was the equivalent of splitting the atom. Obtain a few widely available chemicals, and you could construct it with a trip to Home Depot -- and then kill everyone in the store."

The prototype was shown to President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney the morning after it was built, prompting the president to order that alerts be sent throughout the U.S. government.

Easily concealed, the device could inflict mass casualties if it were triggered in an enclosed public space, according to the excerpt.

Time said it would post the full excerpt of Suskind's book, published by Simon and Schuster, early Sunday morning on its website time.com.