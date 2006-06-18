Rooney to start against Sweden

BADEN BADEN, Germany (Reuters) -- Wayne Rooney will start England's final World Cup Group B game against Sweden on Tuesday, said coach Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Striker Rooney, sidelined for nearly seven weeks after breaking his foot, played the last half-hour of Thursday's 2-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago and has looked sharp in training. Eriksson told ITV Sport on Sunday: "The medical people say he can play more than 45 minutes, so if that is the case then it is better he starts the game than comes on."

England have already qualified for the second round where they will meet hosts Germany or Ecuador.

Drawing with Sweden, who they have not beaten for 38 years, will ensure England top their group.