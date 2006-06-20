U.S. soldiers' bodies found in Iraq

BAGHDAD (BBC) - Two U.S. soldiers missing in Iraq since Friday have been found dead south of Baghdad, the U.S. military has said.

The bodies were found in the Yusifiya area on Monday. An Iraqi Defense Ministry spokesman said the bodies had shown signs of torture.

An insurgent group linked to al-Qaeda in Iraq, which claimed it abducted the men, has now said that it killed them.

The missing men have been named as Kristian Menchaca and Thomas Tucker, both from the 101st Airborne Division.

Another U.S. soldier, David Babineau, was killed in the attack on the checkpoint.