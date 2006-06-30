If your baby's skin looks yellow

Some babies are born with a condition called jaundice, where the skin and eyes have a yellow tint that's caused by a buildup of bilirubin in the blood. Bilirubin is produced by red blood cells, broken down in the liver, and excreted from the body as bile.

The Nemours Foundation says this buildup of bilirubin in a baby's blood occurs when the liver can't break down bile as fast as blood cells produce it.

In mild cases of jaundice, the condition may clear up on its own in five to seven days.

But severe cases can lead to deafness, cerebral palsy or brain damage, the foundation says. Since in rare cases jaundice also may be a sign of hepatitis, any newborn with a yellowish tint to the skin should be evaluated by a physician. (HealthDay News)