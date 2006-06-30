Pars Khodro unveils new Renault Megane

TEHRAN - The new Renault Megane of the Pars Khodro Company (PKCO) was unveiled in a ceremony earlier this week attended by senior managers of Renault Pars, authorized dealers, and PKCO representatives.

Mass production is to kick off on October 22, and up to 3,000 units will be introduced to the market by late March 2007.

According to the deal signed by Renault and the Iranian auto manufacturer, 15,000 Meganes in line with the French automaker’s standards are to be produced in Iran by 2009, which will only be sold at certified PKCO dealerships.

Four models of this popular European car will be offered to the public with two choices of 1600cc and 2000cc 16v engines. The price is to range from Rls.189 million to Rls.265 million (approximately 20-30 thousand U.S. dollars) with a host of high-tech options on the Euro III model.

Presale registration for purchase of this 5.7 liter/100km gas miser will commence at authorized offices nationwide in July.