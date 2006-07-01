WTO talks fail to make breakthrough, crisis looms

GENEVA (Reuters) -- Major trading states failed on Saturday to make a breakthrough in deadlocked World Trade Organization (WTO) talks and India's top negotiator said the free trade round was in crisis.

Despite warnings by WTO chief Pascal Lamy that the future of the WTO round hung by a thread, top trading powers were unable to bridge their differences over farm and industrial goods.

The talks stalled at the end of the first of a scheduled three days of negotiations between ministers from some 60 WTO states who had hoped to settle these core issues that are delaying progress on the overall round.

"We must understand that we have not been able to move. We must recognize there are major gaps ... there is a crisis," Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Kamal Nath told journalists after the latest session of the so-called G6 group of trade powers.

Without a deal in these key areas this weekend, Lamy had said that the WTO could run out of time to conclude the round, which also includes complex issues such as services, by the end of the year which is the absolute cut-off.

The talks pit the European Union and the United States against each other and against leading developing states.

Launched in 2001 to boost the global economy and tackle poverty, the round is far behind schedule.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Celso Amorim, who also attended a meeting of leading states late on Friday, along with top officials from the United States, the European Union, Australia and Japan, told reporters that no breakthrough had been made.

Australian Trade Minister Mark Vaile spoke of "inch-by-inch" progress, while EU trade chief Peter Mandelson and his U.S. counterpart Susan Schwab declined to comment.

But there will be no further negotiations this weekend in Geneva between the G6, which has been regarded as a key sounding board for any new proposals because of the wide range of trading interests represented by the countries. Asked whether the six had decided that they were not going to get a deal this weekend, Nath replied. "Yes, we know that. In any case I am getting a flight ... tomorrow."

A session of the full 149-state WTO, initially set for Saturday morning, has been postponed, although groups of ministers will continue to meet.

But a senior diplomat from a G6 country told Reuters that the Saturday session would discuss possible next steps, although no dates would be set for future ministerial meetings.

"We cannot get a deal here, but we will continue to work," the diplomat said.

Brazil's Amorim also said the WTO director general might be asked to play a more proactive role in trying to find a deal.

"Maybe he could be more proactive in terms of consultation and trying to ask the questions that are difficult for one (country) to ask the other without implying a change in the negotiating position," Amorim said.

The United States is resisting pressure to give ground on farm subsidies. Talk by the EU that it could be more flexible on farm import tariffs was not enough for a deal.

Developing countries said concessions by the rich WTO states on farm trade are a condition for them to cut industrial tariffs, the other half of a hoped-for bargain in Geneva. But rich state demands on manufacturing were excessive. (Lamy)