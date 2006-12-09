Major zinc mine development project to begin soon

TEHRAN – Development of a major zinc mine near Zanjan, 300 km west of Tehran, will begin soon, MNA reported here on Saturday.

The project is planned to produce an annual yield of the around 280,000 tons of zinc, however upon completion, production from the mine would help set Iran’s production of the metal at the international scale, Hassan-Ali Qanbari the managing director of Iran’s Zinc Mines Development Company announced on Saturday.

Being the largest zinc project in the Middle East, the 100,000-ton zinc project is expected to become operational in three years, he said.

Iran’s Zinc Mines Development Company is also in charge of developing Anguran zinc mine in the same region. The project has been offered to the group of the companies within the framework of the ongoing privatization process ordered by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Iran’s Zinc Mines Development Company currently produces about 180,000 tons of zinc however, after the completion of Zanjan zinc project, the nation’s production of the commodity will be boosted significantly, he stated.