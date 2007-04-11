Iran, Pakistan sign MOU on environmental protection

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Iran and Pakistan has signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation and exchange of information on environmental protection projects here on Wednesday.

According to the Department of the Environment (DOE), Pakistani Environment Minister Makhdoom Faisal Saleh Hayat and DOE Director Ms. Fatemeh Vaez-Javadi inked the MOU on behalf of the two governments.

The agreement provides for cooperation to improve sustainable development, constant operations, management of natural resources as well as coordination within the framework of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), exchange of students and experts, study of environmental issues and establishment of educational centers.

The exchange of information in the fields of energy, improvement of gas burning systems in cars, management of wastage and chemicals, study of climatic changes as well as preservation of biodiversity, ecosystem and genetic resources are among other provisions of the agreement.

The two sides have selected representatives as operators to follow up the implementation of the cooperation agreement, and it is planned to set up a working group to explore priorities in this respect.