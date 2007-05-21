Violence a problem for children

LONDON (BBC) -- Violence is seen as a "major problem for young people" by more than 80% of 11 to 16-year-olds, according to a survey for a children's charity.

The NSPCC survey found that 42% of children had been hit, punched or kicked at secondary school.

Three-quarters had been bullied at school, while one in four had seen adults in the family being violent.

According to the survey, large number of UK youngsters were witnesses to violence, with 59% saying they had seen violence or bullying between young people on the street.

Of the 1,172 boys and girls asked by GfK NOP about violence in their lives, 81% said violence was "a major problem for young people nowadays".

And it left them fearful, with 22% frightened of violence towards them at school and 38% "really scared" of attacks against them by young people they did not know.

Less than half of those questioned thought there was enough support for them to deal with violence (44%), and 28% said they would like specialist anti-bullying counselors and school lessons on how to stay safe.

One in six young people said they took no action the last time they saw something violent or abusive happening on the street or at school -- because they did not know what to do. Only one in four believe young people know how to protect themselves.