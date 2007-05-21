No petrol price hike ahead of rationing

TEHRAN (PIN) – The price of gasoline would not rise before the rationing plan took effect, said the communications and information deputy of the Presidential Office here Sunday.

Mohammad-Javad Behdad added gasoline would be supplied by smart card at the previous 800 rial (8.6 cent) rate per liter as of May 22.

He said the price would soar to 1,000 rials (10.8 cents) as the rationing plan was put into practice.

“The date of rationing will be announced soon,” vowed the official.

Last March, the Majlis approved that the government could sell rationed gasoline at 1,000 rials per liter through smart cards as of May 22. The lawmakers also authorized the cabinet to determine the price of gasoline sold in excess of the rationed quota.

The plan, however, looks to be postponed for different reasons.

Rapporteur of Energy Committee of Majlis (Iran’s parliament), Seyyed Abdolmajid Shoja’, said no certain body or ministry was to blame for mismanagement and delay in implementing fuel smart card plan.

“The cabinet and Majlis are not expected to pass the buck for the delay as both sides are trying to fulfill their duties,” he told PIN, adding the necessary infrastructure had not been yet provided in the country, making it difficult to put the plan into practice.

Representing Dashtestan town in parliament, Shoja’ said had Majlis not stopped the regular increase of petrol price, the rate would have reached 1,500 rials (16.2 cents) in 2007, avoiding scores of existing problems.

“According to the fuel consumption bill, petrol will be supplied at its real rate within five years which means it needs to gain 850 rials (9.1 cents) per annum but the rise in the current year’s price will cause a 1,000 rial (10.8 cent) yearly growth in the commodity’s rate,” he said.

Although rationing would not start as of due time, authorized bodies deserved appreciation for timely providing and distributing just about all smart cards, said the official.

Shoja’ said a double-urgency plan on realistic gasoline price would be submitted to the Majlis if gasoline rationing was not implemented at due time.

“If the government fails to enforce the 2007 Budget Law on gasoline by May 22, we will present the new proposal to the Majlis,” underlined the rapporteur.