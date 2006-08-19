Hezbollah leader is most popular figure in Egypt: survey

TEHRAN – According to a survey conducted by Egypt’s Ibn Khaldun Centre for Development Studies, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah enjoys the greatest popularity among the Egyptians, Al-Quds al-Arabi newspaper reported on Saturday.

According to the same survey Hamas political leader Khaled Meshaal and Iran’s President Mahmud Ahmadinejad rank second and third respectively after Hezbollah leader, the paper added.

On Friday, hundreds of people held a demonstration in support of Hezbollah resistance movement after Friday prayers in Al-Azhar University.

The demonstrators, among them some members of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood, carried pictures of Nasrallah. Security forces cordoned off the demonstrators to prevent them from entering the streets.