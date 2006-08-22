Larijani presents Iran’s constructive response to 5+1 group

TEHRAN – Ali Larijani delivered Iran’s response to the 5+1 group as promised here on Tuesday. He presented the response to diplomats representing the six countries in his office at the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

Iran had said that it would formally respond by Tuesday to a set of proposals made by the European Union trio of France, Britain, and Germany and backed by the United States, Russia, and China. The six had offered Iran a package of economic and political incentives on June 6 in return for a suspension of uranium enrichment by Tehran.

The ambassadors of Russia, France, and Germany, and representatives from the Chinese and British embassies received the response. A Swiss diplomat representing the U.S. also attended the meeting.

According to a report released by the SNSC, Iran’s response is “constructive” and can thus open the way for the resumption of talks between Tehran and the European Union.

SNSC Secretary Larijani, who is Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, said the Islamic Republic is prepared to resume high-level economic, technical, and security talks with the EU starting on Wednesday.

Even though the other side acted “illegally” by issuing a Security Council resolution, Iran is prepared to resume serious dialogue starting on August 23, he explained.

“Though the partners’ illegal behavior at the Security Council is unjustifiable, we provided an answer to the package with a positive view based on the recommendation of Kofi Annan.” Larjani told the diplomats.

“Even where the offer contained many ambiguities, we tried to take a positive and rational look at the issue in order to open the way for fair talks.”

Larijani elaborated on how Iran’s response would answer all the questions in a fair and rational way. He also urged the partners to return to the negotiating table to discuss all the issues mentioned in the package, including long-term nuclear, economic, technological, and security cooperation, with the aim of reaching a compromise.

As a responsible country, Iran is ready to play its role in all these areas, the top security official said.