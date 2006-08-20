Persian Gulf shrimpers urged to use new nets

MANAMA (GDN) – Bahrain's marine life watchdog is trying to persuade fishermen to use new nets introduced worldwide by the United Nations (UN) to reduce unwanted extra catches when they go shrimping in the Persian Gulf.

The $9 million (BD3.4m) project aimed at salvaging depleted world fisheries is being carried out by the UN Environment Program (UNEP) in 12 countries.

These include Bahrain, Indonesia, Philippines, Cameroon, Nigeria, Iran, Colombia, Cuba, Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela and Mexico.

According to the global organization, shrimp catching is the world's most traded marine commodity worth almost $12 billion (BD4.5bn) a year.

However, UNEP says it is hugely wasteful because the fine-mesh nets also scoop up everything from tiny fish to sharks and turtles, which usually end up discarded dead.

The new trawler nets include metal grilles that let shrimp through into the main bulb shape net but stop bigger fish or turtles and force them out through the 'exit hole' in the side.

Fish or turtles are smart enough to swim out against the pull of the trawler while shrimp lack the intelligence to spot the exit.

UNEP says in other countries, the project had dramatically cut the unwanted catch of young fish, turtles and other 'by-catch' by as much as 30 to 70 percent in the last four years.

However, Public Commission for the Protection of Marine Resources, Environment and Wildlife says it has proven difficult to convince Bahraini fishermen to abandon traditional methods of fishing and use the new nets.

"The nets are used from time to time to test them and then we share our results with other countries," said Public commission fisheries director Jassim Al Qaseer.

He said the last time the commission used the nets was last year and the introduction of the nets would take some time due to the difficulty in convincing local fishermen.

"It is very difficult for them to grasp new ideas and techniques which might affect their catch and profits as those are the most important thing to them," he said.

"If they think for one minute that anything is going to affect them they will not accept it. "Therefore we want to try and introduce the nets in phases instead of just forcefully implementing them and getting a negative feedback."

Fishermen must first understand the new technique and see the results first hand, said Mr Al Qaseer.

"The exit holes have proven to be successful and many small fish and shrimp escaped without harm," he said.

"We have always heard fishermen say that when they are fishing they get many unwanted small fish and shrimp which are not useful and cannot be sold. "This new fishing technique will therefore help them in many ways."

He said the nets would be re-introduced again in December with the hope that they would eventually grow accustomed to it.

Fishermen Union spokesman Hussain Al Moghani says the nets were not the only problem and that the commission should think about decreasing the number of fishing boats first.

"When there are many fishing boats out at sea, even though there are exit holes in these new nets, the shrimp and small turtles will get out of one net and dive straight into the next one," he said. "The number of marine life is dramatically falling and will continue to do so in the future unless the number of fishing boats is drastically reduced."

Al Mughani said he doubted that fishermen in Bahrain would accept the new nets.

"I am sure the fishermen won’t take this new technique lightly and will definitely have a problem with it," he said. "It's in their nature to not accept new ideas and that is why the commission is trying to introduce the net in phases and will definitely take a while for this to happen."

The UN-funded measures also include training, high tech sensors and underwater monitors that help efficiency.