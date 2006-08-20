Masterpieces of Islamic calligraphy to shine in U.S. in November

TEHRAN -- The book “Ink and Gold, Masterpieces of Islamic Calligraphy” written by Marcus Fraser and Will Kwiatkowski will hit bookstores in the United States in November.

Published by Paul Holberton Publishing, the book charts the development of Islamic calligraphy over a thousand years from its beginnings in the Arabian Peninsula.

Essays cover all the major centers of Islamic calligraphy from North Africa to Central Asia, highlighting the achievements of Islamic calligraphers in the ages of the Abbasid (749-1258), Seljuk (1055-1243), Ilkhanid (1256-1357), Safavid (1501-1722), and Mogul empires (1526-1857).

Calligraphy is also examined in mystical and scientific works, Persian poetry, and calligraphy albums.