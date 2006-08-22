Iran, Norway discuss cooperation in oil, gas fields

LONDON (IRNA) -- Iran's Deputy Oil Minister in International Affairs Hadi Nejad-Hosseinian and the Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy Odd Roger Enoxen surveyed paths for bilateral cooperation in oil and gas field in Stavanger Port, Norway, on Monday.

According to a communique issued by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Oslo, Nejad-Hosseinian during the meeting referred to the two countries present and past cooperation in oil and gas field and asked for their further expansion keeping in mind the existing potentials in both ends.

The Iranian deputy oil minister meanwhile expressed hope that the Norwegian firms would make greater investments in Iran's oil and gas fields.

Enoxen, too, during the meeting emphasizing Iran's unique strategic position in the region and great political importance in the world said that Tehran's role in ensuring the stability of the international oil market is of great significance.

According to the news, the Norwegian Petroleum and Energy Minister meanwhile announced his country's readiness to further expand his country's cooperation with Iran in oil and gas fields.

The Iranian Deputy International Affairs Oil Minister is in, Stavanger Port, Norway to take part at that country's Biannual Oil and Gas Exhibition.

The Norwegian energy fair that began its activities on Monday would wrap up on August 24th.