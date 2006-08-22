Oil prices rise in Asia on Iran nuclear issue

SINGAPORE (AFP) -- Oil prices rose in Asian hours Tuesday as a defiant Iran vowed to press on with its nuclear program. This shifted market focus to the oil-rich Islamic republic.

At 11:25 A.M. (0325 GMT), New York's main contract, light sweet crude for September delivery was four cents higher at 72.49 U.S. dollars a barrel from its close of 72.45 dollars in U.S. trades on Monday.

The October contract, which is due to take over as the next benchmark, was at 73.24 dollars a barrel.

Brent North Sea crude for October delivery rose 11 cents to 73.49 dollars a barrel.

"I think the Iran issue is the key issue in the market," said Mark Pervan, an energy analyst with Daiwa Securities based in Melbourne. "The market concern is over the supply of Iranian oil and the possible disruption in the Middle East."

Fears about OPEC member Iran's confrontation with the West have stoked oil prices on concerns UN-backed sanctions could prompt Tehran to block the strategic Strait of Hormuz and disrupt oil supplies from the region.

Iran, which has insisted its nuclear program is geared for peaceful purposes, is the world's fourth-largest crude oil producer.