Iran's Markazi Prov., Ivory Coast sign cooperation agreement

ARAK, Markazi Prov. (IRNA) – Ivory Coast's Ambassador to Iran Tak Rokdasmpson inked a cooperation agreement with the Chamber of Commerce and Mines and Industries of Iran's Markazi province on Sunday to expand bilateral economic ties.

The 16-paragraph agreement stressed bilateral cooperation in the technical and scientific fields as well as enhancement of ties between business companies and entrepreneurs of the two countries.

The agreement, among others, provides for mutual holding of seminars, trade exhibitions and conferences and cooperation in the engineering and agricultural sectors.

Markazi province, an industrial hub of Iran, boasts numerous potentials and capabilities in the industry and agriculture sectors.