Five killed as Taliban site hit in Afghanistan

KANDAHAR (AFP) -- Coalition and Afghan forces pounded a Taliban stronghold in southern Afghanistan Saturday, with about five rebels killed and one soldier wounded, the coalition said.

The air and ground assault was launched overnight in the Panjwayi area in Kandahar province, a coalition spokeswoman told AFP.

The area has been the focus of intense military action in the past months and was where the fugitive Taliban leader Mullah Mohammad Omar once lived.

"Since about one o'clock last night coalition and Afghan forces have been engaged with the enemy in Panjwayi area," Captain Julie Roberge said. "At this point we estimate that there are five Taliban killed in action, one (Taliban) wounded and evacuated to a medical facility. We have detained two."

"There have been many, many actions since last night," she said.

She refused to disclose the nationality of the wounded coalition soldier.

Roberge said intelligence showed that Taliban had massed in the area, which is about 35 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of Kandahar, the biggest city in southern Afghanistan.

"There are Taliban in the area and they are active," she said.

The assault was part of Operation Mountain Thrust, the biggest anti-Taliban campaign since the hardline movement was toppled from government in late 2001 by a U.S.-led coalition.

The operation was launched in mid-May and involves mainly Afghan, British, Canadian and U.S. troops.

The Taliban have been conducting a more intense and organized insurgency, confronting Afghan and coalition forces in significant numbers while continuing a guerrilla-like campaign of suicide attacks and bombings.