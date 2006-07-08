1922 -- Johnny Weissmuller, swimmer and later film actor playing "Tarzan", became the first man to swim 100 meters in under a minute when he clocked 58.6 seconds.

1932 -- King Camp Gillette, U.S. inventor and manufacturer of the safety razor, died.

1993 -- British scientists using genetic fingerprinting identified the bones of the Russian Tsar Nicholas II and members of his family, executed by Bolsheviks at Yekaterinburg in 1918.

1997 -- The American heavyweight Mike Tyson was banned from boxing for a year and fined $3 million for biting opponent Evander Holyfield's ear during a world title fight.

2001 -- A Chilean court ruled that former dictator Augusto Pinochet was not mentally fit to stand trial on charges of concealing political killings.

2002 -- The African Union (AU) was launched by at least 40 of the continent's 53 presidents and monarchs.

2004 -- The International Court of Justice ruled that Israel's building of a barrier in the West Bank breached international law and could not be justified by its security concerns.

2005 -- Former rebel chief John Garang took his place in the Sudanese leadership, swearing the oath of office as first vice president. He was killed in a helicopter crash six months later.