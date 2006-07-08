In Venezuela, big oil ponders how to deal with Orinoco

HOUSTON (MarketWatch) – The gently rolling grasslands of Venezuela's Orinoco belt are a frontier oil area in more ways than one.

Not only are international companies learning how to economically produce unconventional crude oil, they're dealing with a newly-empowered national government bent on more control of its resources.

As the balance of power shifts in favor of the latter, some analysts think the only option is surrender. Only those firms willing to bend to increasingly draconian rules will manage to stay, not just in Venezuela, but in other major oil and gas producers like Russia which are also tightening the screws on foreign companies at a time when they're ever more eager to tap new oil.

"One has to recognize that a country's natural resources belong to that country," said Enrique Sira, a Caracas-based analyst with Cambridge Energy Research Associates.

The ever more aggressive Venezuelan government is seeking to take a majority stake of the four multi-billion dollar Orinoco heavy crude projects - home to some of the largest oil reserves in the world. It's also increasing taxes and making companies renounce investment protection tools such as international arbitration.

These measures seek to reverse contracts signed during the 1990s, under conditions the current government considers too advantageous to foreign companies. The open-door policy of the times - when oil prices were low and Venezuela was desperate for foreign investment - allowed "an assault on Venezuelan petroleum," oil minister Rafael Ramirez told the National Assembly in May 2005.

Orinoco stakeholders like Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) and Total S.A. (TOT), which have bristled at recent changes, may have to soften their approach in order to maintain access to these resources. Others like Chevron Corp. (CVX) and Norwegian state oil producer Statoil (STO) seem happier to play by the government's rules - but may end up with their assets exposed to further changes or the mercy of Venezuelan courts as they and others seek to keep their feet firmly planted in the Orinoco.

"It's a known and proven reserve," said Gero Farruggio, analyst at Wood Mackenzie in Edinburgh.

"In such an opportunity constrained region, this will always attract attention from the major players simply because of the huge potential."

Tough negotiator

Venezuelan energy officials said in May that state-run Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PVZ.YY) sought to gain a 60% stake in all existing joint ventures in the Orinoco, which Venezuela says is home to 1.3 trillion barrels of oil, of which 235 billion can be recovered with existing technology.

These projects consist of upstream fields where tar-like heavy crude is mixed with naphtha - a light, gasoline-like fraction of crude oil - and shipped out to coastal downstream facilities where it's transformed into lighter, more valuable crude. "It's a bit like alchemy," said Jose Llanos, the French-born field manager for Sincor, a heavy crude consortium owned by Total, Statoil and PdVSA. ConocoPhillips (COP), Exxon and Chevron are present in three other projects.

Negotiations will focus on how PdVSA and its foreign partners will distribute control of upstream and downstream operations, Sira said.

Discussions are still in their early stages, but international oil companies had a taste of the government's stance during the recent transformation of 32 conventional oil operating contracts into joint ventures run by PdVSA. The new contracts didn't include provisions for international arbitration and officials for a U.S. oil company told the Government Accountability Office that they were concerned about the "fairness" of Venezuelan courts, according to a recent report. Firms seeking to keep arbitration on the agenda realized they were "facing an 800-pound gorilla," said a Caracas-based expert familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"There was no flexibility."

Exxon refused to sign the new contracts, opting instead to sell a stake in one of its two conventional oil fields to partner Repsol YPF (REP). France's Total and Italy's ENI Spa (E) had their fields seized by PdVSA after failing to reach an agreement. But most other operators were willing to sign the dotted line. "Reserves here are extraordinary," the expert said.

The best recipe

Big Oil companies who resist the most will fare the worst, as many competitors are eager to replace them in the Faja, analysts say. Many look to Chevron's amiability to Venezuela's wishes as a recipe for success in the Orinoco, as the company has managed to secure potentially lucrative gas exploration contracts despite Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez's mounting rants against U.S. imperialism. Norway's Statoil is also publicly optimistic about the investment climate in Venezuela.

"So far we have had a very good return on our investment," said Helge Lund, Chief Executive in a recent interview. But he added Statoil needs "to have a stable financial framework to operate there in the long term."

In order to enhance their image, Chevron and others like Repsol and Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSB.LN) have emphasized their agreement with the government's social development goals, said IHS' Bello.

"They do a lot of public relations," he said.

On the other hand, Exxon, the biggest of Big Oil, is a known hard-liner. The Irving, TX-based firm was the only one of the five Orinoco companies to protest a 2004 royalty hike, and was booted out of a $2 billion petrochemical plant project in early 2006 after increasingly acrimonious exchanges with the Venezuelan government.

"ExxonMobil relies on a stable fiscal regime and sanctity of contracts when making investment decisions," an Exxon spokeswoman said in an e-mail exchange.

Exxon's strategy may still reap fruit. Even though the petrodollar-laden Venezuelan government is confident in its negotiating stance, Big Oil still has bargaining chips.

International oil companies "hold the key to unlocking the full potential of the Faja, and PdVSA and the ministry are keen on doing that," said Wood Mackenzie's Farruggio.

The proof is the lack of growth in Venezuela's oil sector since Chavez took power in 1998. Although changes in operating conditions are in line with historical trends and developments elsewhere, the heavy rhetoric that accompanies the transformation has discouraged companies from undertaking new investments.

"There has been no real growth, despite being one of the countries with the highest potential in the world," Sira said.