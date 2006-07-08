Petroiran drills 1st appraisal well at Hengam gas field

TEHRAN (PIN) – Managing director of Petroiran Development Company noted that drilling the first appraisal well at Hengam gas field has been finished four days ahead of schedule, but no contract has, thus far, been signed for development of the field.

Mostafa Khoei noted that various formations of the field have been drilled to get information.

He also noted that studies on reservoir of Hengam gas field have started since a few days ago.

“Petroiran Development Company is responsible for gathering information, integrating seismographic information with other information, building geological and reservoir models as well as integrating technical and economic information. These activities will take 11 months after which a major development plan for the field will be drawn up,” he said.

The managing director noted that early studies have been positive and development of the field will follow economic studies.

“Despite the well is very deep, but drilling was carried out without waste of time and was completed four days ahead of schedule,” he noted.

Hengam gas field is located in Strait of Hormoz, 20 km south of Qeshm Island.

Early studies have indicated considerable reserves of gas liquids, which is a form of light, high quality crude oil.