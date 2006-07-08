Will Iraq’s neighbors lend a helping hand?

Top diplomats from Iraq’s neighbors and regional states are holding deliberations on developments in the country in a two-day conference that opened in Tehran on Saturday.

The foreign ministers of Iraq, its six neighbors, Egypt, and Bahrain along with the secretary generals of the Arab League and the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) are participating in the meeting. This is the second time that Iran has hosted a ministerial meeting on Iraq. Tehran also hosted the meeting of security and interior ministers of Iraq’s neighbors last year.

However, this meeting is expected to produce tangible results. The need for a breakthrough has become critical with the formation of a democratically elected Iraqi government and the introduction of a general amnesty.

Though the foreign occupiers, led by the United States and Britain, are most responsible for the total breakdown of security in Iraq, certain neighbors of Iraq, whose foreign and security ministers gather from time to time, have also not been doing everything in their power to decrease the agony in the country.

Intoxicated by their rapid overthrow of Saddam Hussein and his Baath regime, the U.S. entered the fray without a proper study of the country, its people, or the region and no thoughtful analysis of the aftermath of the Afghan war, which led to the dispersion of terrorists, and summarily ordered the dissolution of the Iraqi army, breaking the back of the Iraqi security system and leaving Iraq in turmoil. Since then, U.S. troops have been unable to control the situation.

With the exception of non-Arab Turkey and Iran, terrorists have been infiltrating Iraq from neighboring countries to varying degrees. Although extremely tight control of the long borders would be very difficult and would entail serious efforts and great expenditures, every effort must be made to halt the evil being committed in Iraq by terrorists.

The Iraqis are now in a difficult situation and need the help of their neighbors. Regional countries should be happy that Saddam has been ousted. He was a barbarian dictator who caused the region to go up in flames for more than two decades, beginning with the invasion of Iran in 1980, and the subsequent eight-year Iran-Iraq war, the occupation of Kuwait in 1990, and the aftermath of those senseless moves.

Furthermore, the insurgency in Iraq has seriously damaged the reputation of Muslims throughout the world, since people claiming to be true followers of Islam are indiscriminately killing innocent people.

The foreign troops have failed to provide the desperately needed safety for Iraqis, which has given the lie to their claims that they are in the country to provide security.

Therefore, it is the responsibility of neighboring and regional states to help establish security in Iraq by any means necessary, from tightening control of borders to financial and intelligence assistance. Neighboring states should realize that an insecure Iraq will have a negative effect on the region, with the export of terrorism and arms smuggling to a decline of investment and tourism. If they do not help to curb the insurgency now, they will most likely be forced to fight terrorism at home, as the terrorist attacks in Jordan and Egypt have shown.

Accordingly, it is expected that the governments of neighboring and regional countries practice what they preach and follow through on the final communique that is to be issued at the end of the conference rather than making empty promises and later making unfriendly and unhelpful statements.

The eyes of the world are on this conference and all are wondering: Will regional states be friendly neighbors or will they ignore Iraq in its time of need?