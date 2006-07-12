Emir to visit Iran: Kuwaiti FM

TEHRAN - Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Muhammad Sabah al-Salim al-Sabah said here on Sunday that his country is determined to promote cooperation with Iran.

“We are always seeking to strengthen our ties with Iran in all areas,” he told the Mehr News Agency.

Kuwait seeks to cooperate with Iran on using the gas fields in the Persian Gulf, making use of Iran’s drinking water, and demarcating the borders of the Arash gas field, he noted.

Commenting on the recent meeting of Iraq’s neighbors in Tehran, he said that the establishment of stability in Iraq is in the interests of regional counties, in particular Iraq’s neighbors.

Kuwait emphasizes the need to resolve Iraq’s problems and promote security in the war-torn country, the Kuwaiti foreign minister stated.

The regional conference, which focused on security and development in Iraq, gathered officials from Iraq and its neighbors -- Saudi Arabia, Iran, Syria, Jordan, Kuwait, and Turkey -– plus Egypt and Bahrain.

Arab League Secretary General Amr Moussa, Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) Secretary General Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu, and Ashraf Qazi, United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan’s special representative for Iraq, also attended the meeting that was held on July 8 and 9.

“The only solution to Iraq’s problems is the reconciliation plan and friendly talks between ethnic and political groups,” he opined.

He thanked the Islamic Republic for hosting the ninth conference of foreign ministers from Iraq and its neighbors and expressed hope that the decisions made during the meeting would help resolve Iraq’s problems.

Questioned about the trial of Saddam Hussein, he said that the former Iraqi dictator waged devastating wars against Iran and Kuwait, inflicting heavy damage on both countries.

Kuwait insists that Saddam must receive a fair trial for all the crimes he committed, Sabah added.

He also said that the Kuwaiti emir would be visiting Iran later this year at the invitation of President Mahmud Ahmadinejad.