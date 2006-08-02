U.S. undermining Nepal peace process

KATHMANDU (Reuters) -- The United States is undermining Nepal's peace process by warning it could cut aid if Maoist guerrillas join an interim government without giving up their weapons first, the rebel's chief said.

"Even now, they are creating an atmosphere of suspicion and trying to stop a peaceful atmosphere from building up," Maoist leader Prachanda told state-run Nepal TV late on Saturday.

The U.S. ambassador in Nepal had said earlier that Washington would not support a government in Kathmandu that included the rebels if they continued violence in the countryside despite a two-month truce.

U.S. ambassador James Moriarty said Washington -- a key donor -- could stop aid to the impoverished country if the rebels joined an interim government without giving up arms first.

"If the Maoists continue to use violence and then enter the government, our law says we can't supply assistance to those who support (terrorism)," Moriarty told reporters in Kathmandu.

The United States lists the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) as a terrorist organization.

The new government and Maoists are negotiating terms that will allow the rebels to join an interim government this year and participate in elections for a special assembly in 2007.

The elected assembly will then decide the country's political future including the fate of the monarchy.

King Gyanendra was forced to give up absolute power in April after mass protests against his rule left at least 18 people dead and thousands hurt.

Prachanda said Washington -- which supplied arms to the Nepali army -- was interfering in the nation's internal affairs.

"There is one issue before us: Whether foreigners' words will prevail over us or whether we will act on the needs of Nepalis," he said.

About a dozen people have been killed by Maoists or suspected anti-Maoist vigilantes since May despite the truce.

The United States and the United Nations have blamed the rebels for most of the violence as well as extortion and kidnappings in the countryside where they hold sway. ------------------------------- Joint command

On Saturday, Home Minister Krishna Prasad Sitaula told Reuters the violence was an "obstacle to the peace process".

The Maoists have proposed their fighters and the army come under a joint command but live in separate camps.

"When both armies are under one command, then only free and fair elections to the constituent assembly can happen," Prachanda said.

To make a merger easier, he said he was ready to quit his military command. "Looking at views of the seven-party alliance and the need of the country, I can leave the post of the supreme commander of the People's Liberation Army," he said.

The government plans to ask the United Nations to monitor the arms of the army and the rebels ahead of the elections.

But the rebels want monitoring by Nepalis.

More than 13,000 people have died since the Maoist revolt aimed at overthrowing the monarchy started in 1996.