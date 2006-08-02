Iran to connect to 3 neighbors’ fiberoptic networks by October

TEHRAN - Iran’s negotiations with the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, and Kuwait on connecting to their fiberoptic networks are to be finalized by early October, the managing director of the Telecommunications Company of Iran (TCI) said here on Wednesday.

“Currently, we are having various problems with our fiberoptic system in Turkey, such as experiencing sporadic disconnections,” Nasser Yusefpur explained.

The network is currently working well, but there is still the possibility of intermittent disconnections, he said.

Iran is in need of vaster networks, and negotiations with foreign countries are underway to realize this objective, he added.

Upon connection to the networks of the three countries, the capacity of Iran’s network will be improved to meet the nation’s demands at peak consumption hours, he said in conclusion.