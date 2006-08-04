"Outraged" Muslim nations demand immediate ceasefire

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (Agencies) - Muslim nations Thursday demanded an immediate Middle East ceasefire, expressing outrage at international "double standards" over Israel's offensive in Lebanon and warning of disastrous consequences if the assault continued.

In a draft statement from an emergency meeting of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC), the 57-nation bloc said the United Nations must act.

"We demand that the UN Security Council fulfill its responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security without any further delay, by deciding on and enforcing an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire," it said.

The document, seen by AFP, added that the OIC "strongly condemns" Israel's offensive in Lebanon and "charges Israel with full responsibility for the consequences of its aggression."

"We are strongly convinced that there should be no impunity for violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law. Israel must be held accountable for all its actions," the draft said.

They also supported the Lebanese government's seven-point plan for the immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, which included an undertaking to release the Lebanese and Israeli prisoners and detainees through the International Committee of Red Crescent (ICRC),the withdrawal of the Israeli army behind the Blue Line, and the return of the displaced to their villages, IRNA reported.

Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu, the Turkish head of the OIC, said some Muslim countries were prepared to contribute to an expanded UN peacekeeping force to help end the crisis.

The "Islamic Ummah (community) is outraged," the secretary general said as he opened the meeting attended by 17 countries including Iran.

"They are perplexed in the face of gross double standards pplied by the international community," Ihsanoglu said of Israel's hree-week assault on Lebanon.

Anger spreading all over the Muslim world

"Anger is spreading all over the Muslim world. I am afraid that the anger of the Muslim masses is being transformed into permanent hatred against the aggressors and their explicit and implicit protectors," Ihsanoglu told the gathering.

Malaysia Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, the current chair of the OIC, told leaders the Muslim world must commit troops to a proposed peacekeeping force and volunteered Malaysian soldiers.

"We cannot continue issuing mere statements of condemnation for the violence," Abdullah said.

"We must play a more proactive role in the present conflict. We must show preparedness to contribute forces for peacekeeping operations under the United Nations banner. Malaysia is ready to do that," he said.

"We must also request a role for the OIC to play in building the peace after the ceasefire is in place," he said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz said the failure to rein in Israel could prove catastrophic.

"The failure of the international community, especially the United Nations and the major powers, to halt this outrage is adding to popular anger in the region and around the world," he said.

"This paralysis is dangerous and can have incalculable consequences for long-term peace and security in the sensitive Middle East region and in the world," said Aziz.

"We don't want a clash of civilizations, but all over the Muslim world a very negative feeling is arising in the streets," Pakistani Foreign Minister Khursheed Mehmood Kasuri told reporters before the start of the meeting.

Among the leaders attending was Iranian President Mahmud Ahmadinejad. Addressing the meeting, Ahmadinejad suggested that all regional states "discontinue their overt and covert ties with the Zionist regime immediately and isolate the United States, Britain and other governments known as traditional supporters of Israel."

"As part of the world of Islam, we have grave responsibilities and can impede the ongoing bullying and aggressions by making correct decisions…” Ahmadinejad told the meeting.

"Any violation of the internationally recognized borders of Lebanon should also be stopped. Peace and security in Lebanon and its borders should be maintained by the Lebanese government and nation," he said.

Ahmadinejad said that the unity and integrity of Lebanon should be protected under any condition, adding that the way should be paved for repatriation of displaced Lebanese people.

"Prisoners should be exchanged. The losses in Lebanon caused by the aggressors and their supporters, in particular the U.S. and Britain who are among the Zionist regime's accomplices, should be compensated. The governments of these two states should be accountable for their crimes in Lebanon," he said.

Countries attending the meeting were Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Syria, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Diplomats from OIC countries say they want some member states -- Turkey, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Pakistan have all been mentioned -- to contribute to a "Blue Helmet" force of UN peacekeepers to separate the combatants.

OIC to demand 'war crimes' trial for Israel

The OIC is demanding Israel be investigated for "war crimes" against civilians, OIC diplomats said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

The draft communique would call for an inquiry into possible Israeli war crimes in its bombing campaign against targets in southern Lebanon and Gaza.

Delegates who have seen the draft say other elements now under review include demands that Israel pay compensation to Lebanon and Gaza for their ravaged infrastructure and for the West to help rebuild the country.

The OIC called for the convening of the UN General Assembly under "Uniting for Peace" if the Security Council fails to act immediately in overcoming the current Lebanon crisis, IRNA said.

Malaysian premier asked OIC members to be united in support of such a meeting in cooperation with other member states of the world body.

Speaking at a press conference, Abdullah voiced concern that any delay in resolving the crisis could result in more people feeling angry to the extent that they would take the law into their own hands.

He said the special UN General Assembly should be convened if the Security Council failed to make any decision that would help bring about a ceasefire or stop the Israeli offensive in Lebanon.

Israel kills 33 farm workers in Lebanon air strike

Israeli war planes killed at least 33 farm workers, mostly Syrian Kurds, when they attacked a farm on Lebanon's border with Syria on Friday, security sources said.

They said the farm was near the village of Qana in the northern tip of the eastern Bekaa Valley. The source said the aircraft fired at least three rockets at a structure as a truck was being loaded with peaches and plums.

Most of the dead and about 20 wounded were evacuated to hospitals in Syria, they said.

The death toll is one of the highest in a single strike since a 24-day-old Israeli assault against Lebanon. The deadliest strike killed 54 civilians, mostly children, in the village of Qana last week.

Bridge bombing paralyses Lebanon aid pipeline

Israel's overnight bombing of highway bridges in northern Lebanon paralyzed aid convoys on Friday and relief workers warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Israeli jets destroyed three bridges on the main coastal highway linking Beirut to Syria, stalling an eight-truck convoy carrying food, shelter material and other aid to the estimated 900,000 Lebanese displaced by the three-week-old war.

Astrid van Genderen Stort, senior information officer for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said the bombing had shut down the major relief pipeline for supplies traveling to the hardest-hit areas in the south.