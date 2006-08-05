Canada's jobless rate up slightly in July

OTTAWA (AFP) -- More people, mostly women, entering the labor market pushed Canada's July unemployment rate up 0.3 percentage points to 6.4 percent, still among the lowest in 30 years, Statistics Canada reported Friday.

Employment itself was unchanged from May to July as gains in full-time employment were offset by a drop in part-time jobs.

However, the labor force participation rate edged up 0.2 percentage points to 67.3 percent in July after falling for much of the previous two years and with "record numbers" of women employed or looking for work now.

The number of jobs in construction and public administration were up, while manufacturing continued to shed jobs. Employment in warehousing and transportation also fell.

Overall job growth this year was 1.3 percent, or 210,000 jobs, up from 0.9 percent in the first seven months of 2005.