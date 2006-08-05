Iranian artists to create works depicting Lebanese people’s suffering

TEHRAN -- One hundred and twenty Iranian artists plan to participate in a gathering to create works to show solidarity with the Lebanese people, who are being killed and injured in the relentless Israeli onslaught on their country, the secretary of the event told the Mehr News Agency on Saturday.

The artists will come together at the Artistic Creations Center, which is affiliated to the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA), on August 8, the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (AS), Abdolmajid Hosseinirad added.

Mohammad Ehsaii, Mehdi Hosseini, Morteza Asadi, Iraj Eskandari, Yaqub Emdadian, Kambiz Derambakhsh, Shahla Homayuni, Masumeh Bakhtiari, Alireza Eskandari, Reza Bazgir, Afshin Pirhashemi, and several other artists will be condemning the Israeli war crime at the one-day event.

Hosseinirad criticized the United Nations Security Council for its silence and its failure to issue a resolution condemning the Zionist atrocities.

He thanked the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the Tehran Municipality, IIDCYA, the Art Bureau, and Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) for their cooperation with the project.

“However, the event is not being financed by any organization,” he noted.

The works will also be put on display for a week at the Artistic Creations Center.