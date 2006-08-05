News in brief Aprin to give benefit concert at Mahak Complex

TEHRAN -- The band Aprin will be giving a benefit concert on August 11 at the Mahak Complex.

The band features Bahara Tehrani on daf, Golnaz Sirofi on flute, Mehdi Ebrahimi on tonbak, Morteza Elahinia on divan, Shahin Pur-Ghiasian and Amir Saharkhiz on tanbur, and Mehdi Khani on vocals and tanbur.

The Mahak charity organization will use the proceeds from the concert for the benefit of children with cancer. The complex is located at the beginning of Lashkarak Road, near the Mini City neighborhood.

National cinema figures to protest against Israeli war crimes

TEHRAN -- Iranian cinematic figures are to gather at the Felestin Cinema on Monday to protest against the war crimes of Israel in Palestine and Lebanon.

The participants plan to read and sign a statement expressing solidarity with the Lebanese people, who are currently suffering under the relentless Israeli bombardment.

“King Kong” to be aired on Sunday

TEHRAN -- Tehran’s Channel 5 television station will be broadcasting the Persian-dubbed version of Peter Jackson’s “King Kong” on Sunday.

“King Kong” is the 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of the original 1933 King Kong.

The new film is about an overly ambitious movie producer who coerces his cast and hires ship crew to travel to mysterious Skull Island, where they encounter Kong, a giant ape.

Berlin to host seminar on Islamic manuscripts

TEHRAN -- A seminar on Islamic manuscripts is to be held from September 18 to 19 in Berlin, Germany.

Several Islamic scholars and experts have been invited to deliver lectures on Islamic heritage and academic manuscripts of the Islamic world.

FIANZ to hold Islamic heritage week

TEHRAN -- The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) is to hold a one-week program focusing on Islamic heritage beginning on August 7.

The organizers are seeking to familiarize New Zealanders with the values and beliefs of Muslims in order to strengthen the relationship between Muslims and non-Muslims.