Cuba enjoys ties with Caribbean neighbor

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) -- Looking for foreign aid after his election, Haitian President Rene Preval stopped in Havana. When Trinidad's prime minister needed heart surgery, he twice turned to Cuban doctors. And when the UN held its annual vote to denounce the U.S. trade embargo on Cuba, the Caribbean Community trade bloc gave its unanimous support.

Caribbean leaders, even from nations that had Cold War differences with Cuba, sent get-well-soon messages to Castro, while the U.S. government offered encouragement to the ailing leader's opponents.

"We pray for President Castro and we wish him God's blessings," said Prime Minister Kenny Anthony of St. Lucia.

The friendly relations stem in part from small-state admiration for Castro's defiance of the United States, which also has strong ties throughout the region. But there's also gratitude for Cuban assistance, in medical care and education, to Caribbean nations despite the communist government's financial struggles.

"Cuba has been a long-standing friend to the entire Caribbean," said Barry Collymore, spokesman for Grenadan Prime Minister Keith Mitchell.

"The people of the Caribbean community can always count on Cuba's respect and friendship," Castro said at the time.

Under pressure from the U.S. embargo, Cuba has little to offer beyond scholarships to its universities, medical care and the doctors and nurses it dispatches throughout the region to fill local shortages. Denzil Douglas, the prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and the current Caricom chairman, said more than 1,300 students from member nations are studying in Cuba while more than 1,000 doctors, nurses and other technicians are working throughout the region. The communist country has also become a destination for those seeking treatment. Trinidad Prime Minister Patrick Manning had a heart valve replacement surgery there in 1998 and returned in 2004 to have a pacemaker implanted. This week, he issued a statement extending Castro his "best wishes for a prompt recovery."