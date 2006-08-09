Klose and Klinsmann top Kicker poll

BERLIN (AFP) -- Werder Bremen forward Miroslav Klose has been named German Player of the Year by Kicker magazine, with World Cup boss Jurgen Klinsmann picking up the coach's award.

Klose finished the World Cup in Germany as top goalscorer as well as hitting the net 25 times for his club last season.

He romped to victory in the poll among specialized football journalists with 532 votes, well clear of second-placed Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann, with 82, and Bayern Munich fullback Philipp Lahm, who polled 58 votes.

Klinsmann also dominated the opposition in the vote, taking 392 votes compared with 98 for Hamburg's Thomas Doll in second and 94 for Jurgen Klopp, the coach of Mainz, in third.

Felix Magath, the coach of double winners Bayern, failed to make it into the top three.

Birgit Prinz, who is on the verge of her 150th international cap, won the women's award for the sixth time in a row.