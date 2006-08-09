Sony to launch wireless broadband gadget in U.S.

TOKYO (AFP) - Sony has said it will market in the United States a first-of-a-kind wireless broadband device allowing users to exchange online voice and text messages, browse the Internet and listen to music.

The palm-size personal communicator, named mylo and aimed largely at university students, is capable of operating in Wi-Fi networks in public spaces or at home, the Japanese electronics giant said.

The mylo -- standing for "my life online" -- will be sold in September for about $350 in the U.S. market, a Sony spokeswoman said in Tokyo, adding the product was believed to be the first of its kind.

Sony Corp. may also consider releasing the product in Japan, she said.

The iconic Japanese company, which changed the way the world listened to music with its Walkman, has been recovering through painful restructuring amid criticism it lost its edge faced with sensations such as Apple's iPod.

The mylo, shaped like an oblong and available in black or white, features a 2.4 inch (6.1 centimeter) color liquid crystal display with a slide-out thumb keyboard.

The device, embedded with instant messaging services such as Google Talk, Skype and Yahoo Messenger, will allow Internet-based calls and online chatting services for users without paying service fees or signing cellular phone contracts.

The mylo can scan for available wireless networks and its HTML browser lets users connect to full Web pages on the Internet as well as send e-mails.

The gadget has a built-in speaker for listening to music stored in its one-gigabyte flash memory, which can also store digital pictures.

"The mylo personal communicator puts the fun parts of a computer in the palm of your hand," said John Kodera, director of product marketing for personal communication devices at Sony Electronics.

"It's ideal for people who want to stay connected to their online friends and family, but not be weighed down by a PC (personal computer)," he said in a statement.