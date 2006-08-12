MP: UNSC resolution reflects Zionist regime's political failure

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Chairman Alaeddin Boroujerdi here Saturday said that following the Zionist regime's continued defeat in Lebanon, the resolution issued by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) also reflects the political failure of the regime.

He made the remark while briefing IRNA reporter on the UNSC resolution on Lebanon's crisis.

The MP noted that this resolution is quite different from the one primarily proposed by the U.S. and France.

"In practice, the U.S. had to accept many of the requests of the Lebanese government and withdraw from its primary position," he added.

Turning to the negative points of the resolution, he said that its content and legal issues have been worded partially and in the interest of Israel.

Boroujerdi said that it is up to the Lebanese government and Hezbollah how to approach the resolution, adding that the consensus of various groups inside Lebanon is required.

He referred to the recognition of Hezbollah's entity as a military and political reality as a positive point of the resolution and said, "In the resolution, Hezbollah has been called on to stop its military operations.

"On the other hand, Israel has also been called on to end its attacks on Lebanon, which is quite significant from legal point of view and is considered, per se, as a kind of admittance of Hezbollah's existence."

The MP pointed to the article 1 of the resolution and said that the mischief contained in it is that Hezbollah has been called on to end its entire military acts, while Israel has been asked to stop all its offensive military operations.

"From legal point of view, the phrase means that Israel can proceed with its attacks to defend itself. Such phrases prepare the grounds for the Zionist regime's abuse.

"In article 2 of the UNSC resolution concerning deployment of UN forces at Lebanon's borders, it is said that once military operations are stopped, Lebanon's government and the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFEL) will deploy their forces in the south, while UNIFEL are normally bound to deploy along water borders," he added.

The official said that according to the resolution, it has been decided that Lebanese armed forces will be deployed at borders.

He pointed to return of Zionist forces to borders as another positive point included in the resolution.

"The issue of returning Lebanese captives has been stated in the resolution, which is considered as a withdrawal by the US and the Zionist regime.

"Despite U.S. attempt to make reference to Chapter 7 of the UN Charter in this respect, this was not accomplished," he added.

Boroujerdi said that processing the resolution depends on the agreement of Lebanon's government and Hezbollah, adding that once the resolution is accepted, measures will be taken toward ceasefire.