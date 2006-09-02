FM meets new German, Austrian ambassadors

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Foreign Minister Manuchehr Mottaki in a meeting with new German Ambassador to Iran Herbert Hon Sowite said that President Mahmud Ahmadinejad's letter to the German Chancellor Angela Merkel opened a `new chapter' in preparing the ground for expansion of mutual ties in political, economic and cultural fields.

According to a report released by the Foreign Ministry Media Department on Saturday, at the meeting, the German diplomat submitted a copy of his credentials to the foreign minister.

Mottaki hoped that through exchange of views, new potentials will be used to prepare the grounds for strengthening bilateral relations in various domains, particularly in the field of joint investment.

Turning to Germany's approach to developments in Afghanistan, Iraq and the Middle East, he hoped that a better understanding of realities will facilitate further measures towards joint interests based on mutual respect.

Underlining Iran's stance on its nuclear program for peaceful purposes, the minister hoped that according to its natural and rational rights, Iran is ready to start talks with Europe to come up with strategies restoring Iran's rights and duties within the framework of NPT.

Mottaki hoped that favorable results will be gained. Appreciating the sympathy of the German government and nation over the crash of an Iranian airliner in Mashhad, he stated, "Commonalties as well as the historical and traditional interests of the two nations have prepared a proper ground for strengthening of bilateral ties."

For his part, Sowite expressed the sympathy of his country's foreign minister over the crash of the passenger plane, which resulted in the death of a number of Iranian citizens.

"I am conveying the sympathy and grief of the German foreign minister to you. The German government and nation grieve over the incident," he said.

The German ambassador pointed to the great number of common traditional interests between the two sides and said that his country is prepared to expand bilateral ties and strengthen cooperation in various fields.

Sowite urged that a new momentum should be given to the private and state sectors of Iran and Germany to this end.

According to the Information and Press Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mottaki made the remarks during meeting with the new Austrian Ambassador to Tehran Mishael Pustel.

At separate meeting, FM also met new Austrian ambassador to Iran and held talks on expansion of ties between the two nations.

Highlighting bilateral relations, he said the two nations have roots in traditional, and historical fields.

There are ample of untapped potentials in both sides which should further explored in telecommunications, joint investment and economic cooperation, Mottaki said while assessing the two sides relations as 'satisfactory'.

The new Austrian ambassador, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the current level of good ties between the two countries and said "We are determined to have good relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He said, "We hope to further broaden an all-out relations with Iran," adding that Vienna seeks for materialization of major projects which leaves positive impacts on the two sides relations. Referring to the visit of the Austrian president to Tehran, he said the visit left positive impacts on political, economic and cultural ties between the two countries and, "We hope to take much firmer stride to further upgrade such ties."