Ardebil expo underway in Baku

BAKU (Azertag) – The Iranian company Ardebil-ECSPO is holding an exhibition in the Baku Sports Palace. About 50 companies and enterprises from Iran have presented their export goods at the fair, which opened September 1.

The Azeri deputy minister of Economic Development Niyazi Safarov, Chairman of Commerce and Industry Chamber of Azerbaijan Republic Suleyman Tatliyev, vise-governor of Ardebil Province of Iran Ghadiri, Iran’s Charge d’Affaires Mohammed Rashid and others participated at exhibition.

They spoke about significance of the exhibition. The participators have noted expediency and necessity of holding similar exhibition of Azerbaijani goods in Iran.

Agricultural and domestic technologies, kitchen facilities, plates, carpets, samples of furniture and other products were are being exhibited at the show that runs until September 5.