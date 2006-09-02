Culture minister appreciates Tehran puppet festival

TEHRAN -- Iranian Culture Minister Mohammad-Hossein Saffar Harandi in his Friday’s message to the 11th Tehran International Puppet Theater Festival welcomed the event which is to open at the City Theater, central Tehran, Sunday.

He expressed his gratitude to the organizers and wished them further success.

“I believe that art will achieve its sublime goals through interaction between artists and officials,” reads a part of the message.

The culture minister deputy for art affairs Mohammad-Hossein Imani-Khoshkhu also said in a message that both puppet and puppet show are the messengers of peace and friendship in the world.

“Puppets have always invited people to observe mutual rights, to live peacefully, and to refuse to oppress each other.

“At present, dolls disapprove of current oppression and cruelty against the innocent children and mourn for bloodshed.”

Imani-Khoshkhu expressed satisfaction over the gathering of puppets and puppeteers at the event which runs until Sept. 9.