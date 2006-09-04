Hezbollah and Israel to open prisoner talks: Annan

JIDDA, Saudi Arabia (New York Times) - Secretary General Kofi Annan said today that Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia have agreed to negotiate a prisoner exchange with the United Nations as the mediator.

He disclosed the news in an interview on his flight here from Doha, where the Qatari government announced it would contribute 200 to 300 troops to the expanded United Nations force set up to keep the peace between Israel and Hezbollah guerrillas in south Lebanon.

Mr. Annan said also that that he had received a phone call Sunday from Walid al-Moellem, Syria’s foreign minister, saying his country would send a battalion of troops to the border with Lebanon.

On the possible prisoner exchange, Mr. Annan said that he had already chosen his representative to the negotiation, Israel had chosen someone and "Lebanon Hezbollah" was in the process of selecting someone. The highly sensitive talks would be conducted discreetly, he said, with the names of the three kept secret.

Their job would be to set up the "mechanism" to effect the swap which he said he hoped would be the first step in more thorough talks involving Israel and Lebanon. He also said that he would insist on control of the negotiation and on no outside interference. "Everywhere you go, you hear rumors that this country is doing it or the other," he said.

"If I'm going to take it on, my mediator should be the sole mediator." He added, "If others get in, we will pull out."

From the end of the conflict on Aug. 14, Hezbollah had expressed interest in exchanging prisoners, but Israel had resisted, saying that their soldiers should be returned unconditionally. By the time Mr. Annan reached Jerusalem last week, however, his aides reported that the public pressure on the government to gain the soldiers' return had become so intense that Ehud Olmert, the prime minister, was willing to consider a swap.