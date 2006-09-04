Iran’s defense capability serves regional peace: minister

TEHRAN -- Defense Minister Mostafa Mohammad Najjar said here on Monday that Iran’s defense capability is at the service of regional peace and security, not a threat to other countries.

“Today, the countries have well realized that Tehran is seeking peace, stability, and security in the world and its defense capability is based on deterrent policies,” he told a press conference.

Najjar added that Iran will not commit aggression toward other countries.

The Defense Ministry has had satisfactory growth in exporting its productions to other countries, he noted. “Iran currently exports arms to 75 five countries,” he said

He stated that Iran has boosted its defense relations with the regional countries especially with its neighbors and is seeking to launch joint war games with them.

“The more the regional countries cooperate with each other to promote security the less the outside forces can stay in the region,” he noted. He ruled out the possibility of a U.S. attack against the Islamic Republic, saying, “It would be a big folly for the United States to attack Iran.”

“If the enemies think of attacking Iran, we will nip their plots in the bud,” the minister warned.

Najjar rejected the claims that Iran provides Hezbollah with arms, reiterating that Iran only gives moral support to the oppressed nations.

Asked about possible sanctions against Iran over its nuclear program and its effects on the country’s defense capability, he said the global arrogance has imposed various sanctions on Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, but Iran achieves more and more successes every day.