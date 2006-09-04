Government considers import of petrol: Elham

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Government is pursuing a policy of importing petrol to deal with fuel problem in the country said government Spokesman Gholam-Hossein Elham on Monday.

Addressing domestic and foreign reporters at his weekly press briefing, the spokesman said that government has had consultations with Majlis (Parliament) to deal with the issue of petrol shortage.

He stressed that government was also studying policies to reduce national consumption of petrol in order to help resolve the problem.

Promotion of public transportation system as well as changing vehicles' fuel systems from gasoline-burning to gas-burning were some of the effective ways adopted by the government to reduce national consumption of gasoline, Elham said. As for a bill discussed in Majlis on Sunday calling for preventing activities of the UN nuclear watchdog's inspectors in Iran in case of imposing any sanctions against the country, the spokesman said, "It is not finalized yet."

Putting forward a bill, the MPs have envisaged suspension of inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over Iranian nuclear facilities if members of the Security Council call for economic sanctions on Iran.

It was discussed by Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Sunday but it was not announced whether or not they passed the bill.

Elham stressed that the government has repeatedly made its policy clear on the issue of Iran's peaceful nuclear program with transparency.