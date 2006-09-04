Iraq to provide Jordan with oil within 10 days

AMMAN (AFP) -- Iraq will begin providing Jordan with 10,000 barrels of crude oil within 10 days at preferential rates following an agreement between the two neighbors last month, an official said on Monday.

The oil will be transported by trucks to Jordan, state-run Petra news agency said, quoting a senior official at the ministry of energy.

The oil will be treated at Jordanian refineries, the official said.

Iraq struck a deal in mid-August with Jordan to provide its oil-parched neighbor with 10-30 percent of its daily oil needs of around 100,000 barrels.

Part of the deal will eventually involve laying a new pipeline across the desert between the two neighbors.

The move is aimed at easing pressure on the Jordanian government, which increased the price of petrol, gas and home heating in April by between 12 and 43 percent in a bid to reduce the budget deficit.

The April price hike was the third in less than a year.

Jordan depended on Iraq for all its oil needs before the start of the U.S.-led war on its eastern neighbor in March 2003, importing 5.5 million tons annually by road, half of it free and the rest at a preferential price.

As supplies were cut off with the outbreak of war, Jordan turned to the oil-producing giants in the Gulf but the cooperation did not last long, prompting Amman to turn again towards Iraq for its oil needs.

In October 2003, Jordan struck a one-off deal with Iraq to buy 2.6 million barrels of oil at a cost of more than 70 million dollars, with supplies shipped by sea from Iraq's Mina al-Bakr to Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba.