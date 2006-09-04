First phase of Tribal Tourism Project starts in Iran

TEHRAN (CHN) – Iran’s Cultural Heritage and Tourism Organization (CHTO) has started the first phase for launching tribal tourism project in Iran which was proposed two years ago by setting five camping in five Iranian provinces.

Meanwhile, Nomads Affairs Organization has also compiled the nomad tourism statute and the commission is waiting for approval of Iran’s cabinet ministers to start the program for promoting tribal tourism in the country.

Recently, Mohammad Ali Namazi, deputy director of CHTO and executive secretary of nomadic and rural tourism committee, announced the starting of the project in five provinces. “The first phase of executing the project for nomadic tourism has been launched in five provinces by constructing five camping for tourists who are interested to get more familiar with culture and lifestyle of nomadic tribes in Iran,” said Namazi.

These camping will be constructed in East Azarbaijan, Ardebil, Fars, Isfahan, and Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari provinces where is the home of a large number of Iranian nomads.

Namazi expressed hope that cooperation of CHTO and Nomad’s Issues Organization will pave the way for developing nomadic tourism project. “Currently the needed budget for constructing the campings has been provided and we are trying to attract the cooperation of private sector to complete the project. Considering the unique climatic and cultural diversity in Iran, the necessity for providing facilities for attracting tourists is undeniable and the authorities should pay more attention for promoting the position of ecotourism industry in Iran as well,” added Namazi.

According to Parviz Baghaii, director general of planning department of Nomad’s Issues Organization, establishing two nomadic museums in Fars and Kohgiluyeh-Boyer Ahmad provinces are the other programs for promoting nomadic tourism. “Nomad’s Issues Organization has received budget for launching these museums and after construction, these museums will be run under supervision of CHTO. All the objects related to nomadic life will be displayed in these two museums,” said Baghaii.

Baghaii believes that only way to increase the income of nomads and promote their life is participate them in tribal tourism project through establishing public tourism organizations in nomadic areas.

“The best way to participate nomads in this project is to choose the leader tours from the nomads and train them. This way will not only help to increase the income of nomads but will also provide the chance for tourists to get better familiar with lifestyle of nomadic tribes,” explained Baghaii.

The history of nomadic life in Iran goes back to thousands years ago. Aryan tribes migrated into the Iranian plateau in the 2nd millennium BC. Today, more than 1.5 million nomads live in Iran. Many of these tribes such as the Kurds, Bakhtiaris, Lors, Gilaks, and the Baluchs are descendants of the original tribes who came from Central Asia to settle in the Iranian Plateau.