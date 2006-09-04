Iran to hold Great Prophet (S) cyber festival

TEHRAN -- The Iranian Academic Center for Education, Culture and Research will hold an international cyber art festival entitled “The Great Prophet Muhammad (S)”.

The current Iranian calendar year was named “The Year of the Great Prophet Muhammad (S)” by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei during his New Year’s message on March 21, 2006.

The festival is based on the drawing of the name and titles of the Prophet (S) in calligraphy, illumination, calligraphy painting, and graphics forms.

The interested may send their works to the website www.nabiakram.com no later than Nov. 30.

The center aims to pave the way for more interaction among artists in the Islamic World, to promote Islamic culture and the characteristics of Prophet Muhammad (S), and to encourage creativity and unity among Muslims.

The winners will be announced and their works will be displayed on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Dec. 31.

The jury members include Nasser Javaherpur, Nasser Noruzimanesh, Abdollah Samadi, Javad Sadeqi Tehrani, Mehdi Habibi, and Hamid Ajami.