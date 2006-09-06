Japan builds Tajik road to Afghanistan

DUSHANBE (AFP) -- Japan has granted Tajikistan five million dollars (four million euros) for rebuilding a road that will strengthen ties to neighboring Afghanistan, the Tajik Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

In a statement, the Japanese embassy said the road, which is 27 kilometers (17 miles) long and connects to a river bridge that is also being built to Afghanistan, would "strengthen regional economic integration and cooperation".

"Moreover this project will provide Tajikistan with an outlet to the Indian Ocean," the statement said, referring to plans to renew Afghanistan's transport network.

The separate building of a 670-meter (2,200-foot) bridge over the Pyandzh River to Afghanistan is being supported by the United States with financing of 30 million dollars.

The Japanese donation comes as Tokyo tries to strengthen ties with the ex-Soviet Central Asian states, reflected in a visit last month by Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.