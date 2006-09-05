Iran MPs debate gasoline budget increase

TEHRAN (Reuters) -- Iran's Parliament debated a bill on Tuesday that would add $3.5 billion to the budget to pay for more gasoline imports and avoid politically sensitive rationing, but parliamentarians will not vote for at least two weeks.

MPs in gas-guzzling OPEC heavyweight Iran had slashed the budget to $2.5 billion to finance imports for the financial year to March 2007 from an originally proposed $4 billion.

High international prices meant the amount approved has been spent well before the financial year has come to an end, raising the prospect of rationing, a sensitive move in a country where cheap, abundant gasoline is considered a national right.

Although Iran is the world's fourth-largest crude oil exporter, it lacks refining capacity and has to import 40 percent of the 70 million liters of gasoline it burns each day.

A senior Oil Ministry official said last month the government had allowed the ministry to continue importing gasoline until Parliament decided on a new budget.

In a debate carried live on radio on Tuesday, MPs discussed a move to speed up passing the bill but rejected that step, postponing any vote for at least two weeks.

"Right now we are using the gasoline strategic reserves, and if it is consumed and we do not have the reserve any more, we will face serious problems," Farhad Rahbar, the head of the Management and Planning Organization, told Parliament.

Government officials have said public transport should be improved before any rationing is imposed.

Iran's dependency on fuel imports makes it vulnerable to sanctions which might be imposed over its nuclear dispute with the West. But diplomats suggest the West would be wary of step that would likely hurt the public more than the government.

Importing gasoline is costly for Iran because it subsidizes fuel, whether produced domestically or abroad, so that drivers pay the equivalent of just 9 U.S. cents a liter at the pump.

Such cheap fuel -- when international prices have been soaring -- encourages waste and a thriving trade in contraband fuel to Iran's neighbors, economists say. They also say such untargeted subsidies are inefficient.

MP Amir Reza Khadem opposed the bill saying subsidies should be used more carefully to benefit the poor rather than everyone in the Islamic Republic.

"Why should poor people pay for the subsidies that the rich enjoy," he told Parliament.

International energy traders who, in peak periods, send a gasoline tanker to Iranian docksides on average every two days have been watching the debate over imports keenly.